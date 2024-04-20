Tigers bury Power after six goal burst in the final term to remain undefeated

Reigning premier Osborne has made a mockery of the theory it would struggle to overcome the departure of several of its premiership stars after a convincing 60 point victory over CDHBU at Coreen on Saturday.
Critics of the Tigers predicted a slide down the ladder was inevitable after the departure of some of its biggest names including coach Joel Mackie, Hayden Armstrong, Matt McGrory, Dan O'Connell, Sam Livingstone and Marty Bahr.
However, in stark contrast the Tigers look set to remain a genuine flag threat judging by their early season form.
After spanking Howlong by 65 points last week, the Tigers made another statement against the Power winning 17.9 (111) to 7.9 (51).
The Power are widely tipped to be one the league's biggest improvers after making finals last year for the first time since 2016 and were the most active club in the off-season recruiting stakes.
The visitors were able to establish a 19-point lead at the first break with the Power matching their more fancied opponents for the most of the second and third terms.
Power forward Corey Smith had the chance to get his side within three goals late in the third-quarter but missed a relatively easy shot with the margin 23 points at the final change.
The home side desperately needed the first goal of the final term if they were going to have any chance of staging a comeback.
But it was Tiger young gun Ed O'Connell who took a screamer in the goal square early in the last term and extended his side's lead to 28 points.
The Mark of the Year contender inspired his teammates as they booted a further five goals to none for the remainder of the term with the Tigers one of four unbeaten sides after two rounds.
Tigers coach Myles Aalbers said the final scoreline probably flattered his side in the end and rated the Power as a 'quality side.'
"It was a pleasing win," Aalbers said.
"We were able to outscore them in that first quarter against the breeze.
"But to their credit, during the second and third quarters, they had a fair crack at us.
"The message was to absorb that and I thought we went too long when going forward in the second term with the breeze which played into their hands a bit.
"But as soon as we cleaned that up, we were able to hit the scoreboard quite regularly.
"Don't worry, they are a quality side."
Coolamon recruit Max Hillier was the Tigers best after a five-star display in the midfield.
Hillier who also had a stint with Wodonga Raiders made the Riverina league Team of the Year last season and looks to have all the credentials to be a star in the Hume league.
Tiger defenders Joe Clancy and Charlie Douglas were also outstanding and instrumental in restricting the Power to seven goals.
George Alexander and Aalbers combined for nine goals with Alexander dragging down several strong contested marks opposed to veteran defender Mick Collins.
MORE TO COME
