'Tears of joy' after former AFL star helps Lions to first win in almost three years

Wahgunyah is celebrating its first win in 1036 days after notching a nail biting nine point win over Dederang-Mt Beauty at Wahgunyah on Saturday.
The embattled Lions last belted out their club song in June 2021 after a win against Beechworth.
Trailing by one point at the final change the Lions were able to finally end one of the longest winless droughts in league history after they booted five goals to three in the final term.
The 15.8 (98) to 12.17 (89) sparked wild celebrations and tears of joy among the players and supporters after finally ending their 40-match winless streak.
The Lions swung a selection surprise after former AFL excitement machine Harley Bennell flew over from Perth to play for the league battlers.
Bennell booted six goals including three early in the final term to prove the difference between the two sides.
Wahgunyah coach Chris Willis was thrilled to deliver the club its first win and said it was priceless to see the sheer joy on the faces of long-suffering players and supporters.
"I'm just over the moon to see everybody who has stuck by the club during arguably its darkest period to finally get some reward," Willis said.
"There were a lot of tears of joy and there was even a guard of honour as we walked off the ground.
"It's not often you see grown men cry but the win just meant so much after three years of pain.
"I personally haven't been involved with the club for that long but I'm just so proud of everyone.
"Proud of all those who stuck fat during the tough times and it's no secret we have been on the receiving end of plenty of floggings over the past two years.
"It was an amazing day for the club and everybody involved."
