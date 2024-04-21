Brownlow medallist helps Hoppers to thrilling victory over the Cats

Dane Swan kicked a crucial goal in the final term to help deliver a rousing one point win for Tallangatta over Rutherglen at Tallangatta on Saturday.
The Brownlow medallist was playing a one-off match for the Hoppers and proved he had lost none of his ball-winning ability in the 13.8 (86) to 13.7 (85) thriller.
Clinging to a two point lead at the final change, Hoppers' coach Gareth Lawson moved Swan from a back flank to the wing to help spark some extra drive for the home side.
The move proved to be a masterstroke after Swan snuck forward to boot one of only two final term goals for the Hoppers which was enough to notch their third win of the season.
"It was a cracking game of footy and the big crowd certainly got their money's worth and we were lucky enough to be in front when the final siren went," Lawson said.
"They kicked the last goal of the match but we were able to hang on.
"Swanny kicked the second last goal which got the crowd up and about.
"We picked the right match to get Swanny and he was certainly instrumental in the win.
"He played predominantly off the back flank and got plenty of touches and set up a lot of our attacking moves.
"I'm not sure of his stats but at a guess would have had more than 25 touches.
"His leadership was also important and he was telling the younger players where to run to get a kick which they were pumped about.
"Swanny was also offering the players plenty of advice at the huddles onwhat to do as well."
Lawson said Swan proved to be just as entertaining off the field as he was on it at the club's sportsman's night afterwards."
"Dane is so quick witted and told some cracking stories and provided plenty of laughs at the function," he said.
"He is certainly an entertainer."
The Hoppers' big forwards in Kaine Parsons and James Breen did plenty of damage for the victors.
Breen booted five goals while Parsons finished with two and provided a strong marking target across half-forward.
Surprisingly, the Cats played trump card Dylan Van Berlo predominantly at centre-half forward where he provided a focal point and combined with Michael Cooper for five goals.
Sam Cannon did most of the rucking duties for the Hoppers in the first-half before Barton medallist Scott Spencer went into the middle in the final quarter.
Spencer had a limited pre-season with the Hoppers mindful not to burden their big man with a heavy workload until he regains full match-fitness.
He was important in the last term providing his midfielders with an edge at the stoppages.
Midfielder Brenton Maddock was also clean in the clinches with his pinpoint disposal a highlight for the home side.
Charlie Beattie, Mitchell Cofield, and Van Berlo were the visitor's best.
The Hoppers sit on top of the ladder after three rounds with a 3-0 record and can take another step towards playing finals with another winnable match against Mitta United this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.