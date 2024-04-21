The Border Mailsport
Brownlow medallist helps Hoppers to thrilling victory over the Cats

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 21 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 11:23am
Collingwood champion Dane Swan played a one-match for Tallangatta against Rutherglen on Saturday. Pictures by Jason Brock
Dane Swan kicked a crucial goal in the final term to help deliver a rousing one point win for Tallangatta over Rutherglen at Tallangatta on Saturday.

