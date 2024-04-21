The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hume league reserves match abandoned after two-hour wait for ambulance

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 21 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The reserves match between Culcairn and Lockahrt was abandoned after a two-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive.
The reserves match between Culcairn and Lockahrt was abandoned after a two-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive.

The reserves match between Culcairn and Lockhart at Culcairn on Saturday was forced to be abandoned after Demons defender Alister Brissenden suffered a badly broken arm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.