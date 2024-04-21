Hume league reserves match abandoned after two-hour wait for ambulance

The reserves match between Culcairn and Lockhart at Culcairn on Saturday was forced to be abandoned after Demons defender Alister Brissenden suffered a badly broken arm.
The incident occurred during the opening term after Brissenden and a Culcairn forward both dived for the ball deep in the Lions' attack.
There was no malice in the incident.
Trainers decided not to risk moving Brissenden who was forced to wait on the ground for more than two hours for an ambulance to arrive.
Both clubs agreed that the match should be abandoned with league operations manager Dalton Wegener confirming both sides will split the points with the match declared a draw.
Azzi medallist Abe Wooden who was among the Demons' best in the seniors confirmed Brissenden had suffered a badly broken arm.
"It was an unfortunate accident," Wooden said.
"His arm was snapped but it wasn't a compound fracture where the bone pokes through the skin.
"It was just a pure accident and Alister dived to save a goal and Culcairn's full-forward dived as well and landed on his arm.
"Alister is a bit of a whippet and would weigh 60kg wringing wet.
"The trainers called the ambulance who were busy in Albury.
"Luckily there was a trainer from Culcairn at the match who was able to give Alister the green whistle (Penthrox) for some pain relief.
"The fire brigade turned up and told the trainers not to move Alister until the ambulance arrived.
"The ambulance got Alister off the ground bang on 2.10pm... that's how long it took to get there, the best part of two hours."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.