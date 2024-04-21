Intruders force entry to North Albury home before sparking fire

Police believe a fire at a North Albury home was deliberately lit.
Fire crews were called to the house, on the corner of Captain Cook Drive and Tahiti Place, on Saturday about 1.30am.
Police had been patrolling the area on April 20 and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, with minimal damage visible from outside the home.
There is a strong smell of smoke at the property.
Investigators believe the offender, or offenders, broke in before sparking the blaze.
"Initial inquiries indicated entry had been forced to the home and the fire deliberately lit," a police spokesman said.
"The house, which had been unoccupied at the time, was partially damaged.
"There were no reports of any injuries.
"A crime scene was established, which has been forensically examined.
"Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire."
The house, which last sold for $260,000 in November 2022, is believed to have been vacant for some time.
The house has been boarded up since at least May 2023.
"As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam vision is urged to contact Albury detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the police spokesman said.
