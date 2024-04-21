The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Intruders force entry to North Albury home before sparking fire

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 21 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crime scene was declared at the Captain Cook Drive home in North Albury on Saturday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
A crime scene was declared at the Captain Cook Drive home in North Albury on Saturday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police believe a fire at a North Albury home was deliberately lit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.