The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Soldier dad's insight into hardships on home front and abroad

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 24 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrant Officer 2 Jesse Sutherland with his wife Bobbie-Lee and daughters Sophie, 6, and Jasmine, 8, who have their medals recognising their status as defence force children. Picture by Mark Jesser
Warrant Officer 2 Jesse Sutherland with his wife Bobbie-Lee and daughters Sophie, 6, and Jasmine, 8, who have their medals recognising their status as defence force children. Picture by Mark Jesser

Having spent time in Afghanistan, soldier Jesse Sutherland always finds there's plenty to ponder during Anzac Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.