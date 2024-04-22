Border residents urged to plan days carefully as hazy shade of autumn lingers

Border residents are being urged to take precautions this week as smoke from burn-offs lingers throughout regional Victoria.
About 16 fuel reduction burns on public lands as well as private burn-offs have created hazy conditions over much of Victoria and the southern Riverina.
Melbourne-based long-range independent weather forecaster Dennis Luke said the air quality would be at its worst on the night of Monday, April 22, but dissipate within 48 hours.
"When air quality is below 100 parts per billion (for particle pollution) people with respiratory illnesses are generally not impacted, but this week it will get up to 400 parts per billion," he said.
"People should talk to their doctor and make sure their air conditioner is not drawing particles from outside into their home."
Albury Wodonga Health said it was crucial to understand how smoke could impact health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma or heart disease, as well as for the elderly and children.
Signs of smoke irritation included itchy eyes, sore throat, runny nose and coughing.
On Monday, April 22, AWH urged residents to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially if they have lung or heart conditions.
"Stay indoors with windows and doors closed and use air conditioning set to 'recycle' or 'recirculate' mode to minimise indoor smoke," it posted.
Mr Luke said Albury would be worst impacted at 6pm Monday with the air quality at 176 parts per million while Shepparton could expect 272 parts per million at 10pm.
He said those ranges were dangerous for people with respiratory illnesses.
"People with respiratory conditions should control their environment and physical activities should be minimised," Mr Luke said.
"During the heaviest conditions, people without respiratory issues should train indoors; while people may be fit, you don't always know what your body can deal with."
On Thursday, April 18, CFA and their partner groups announced they would make the most of cooler autumn conditions to conduct fuel reduction burns to lower bushfire risk while farmers and private landholders were capitalising on favourable temperatures to carry out stubble burns.
The smoke lingered over Melbourne and regional Victoria this week as wind conditions at the weekend stopped the smoke from dispersing.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMV) worked closely with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and Bureau of Meteorology to keep smoke impact as low as practically possible.
"Along with the important planned burns that are conducted in our forests, parks and reserves led by FFMV and the many kilometres of road, rail and council reserve burns that are led by CFA, this time of year also sees a large amount of smoke coming from the necessary burn-offs that our farmers and rural property holders undertake," Mr Heffernan said.
"As the weather cools, smoke will also come from the many thousands of wood heaters households rely on for their autumn and winter heat source.
"This localised smoke or smoke haze can often be misinterpreted as coming from planned burns from a long way away, but this is not always the case."
Forest Fire Management Victoria deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy said planned burning was one of key tools they used to keep communities safer from bushfires.
"It's critical that we take every opportunity to burn when conditions allow," he said.
"Reducing fuels such as grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and fallen branches means fires are less intense, slower to spread, and safer for firefighters to control.
"With the current favourable weather and forest conditions, we are dedicating all available resources to deliver our burning program.
"The number of private, agricultural and planned burns, coupled with the current weather conditions, has caused smoke impacts on some communities.
"We are working with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and Bureau of Meteorology to keep smoke impacts from planned burns as low as practically possible."
This year 111 planned burns covering 56,486 hectares are prepared and ready for ignition in the North East.
