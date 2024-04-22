Top rated airport parking options in Australia

As someone who frequently flies in and out of various airports across Australia, I've had my fair share of experiences with airport parking options. From the hassle-free convenience of valet parking to the affordability of long-term car parks, the choices can be overwhelming.

No worries. In this post, I'll share my picks for the top-rated airport parking options in Australia, drawing on personal experiences and a bit of research. Whether you're looking for short-term parking for a quick drop-off or pick-up or need a secure spot for your vehicle during an extended trip, here are my top picks for the best parking spaces down under:

Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport) Darwin Airport Canberra Airport Perth Airport Hobart Airport Sydney Airport Brisbane Airport Adelaide Airport

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

Parking at an airport can be a bit of a mixed bag, but Melbourne Airport seems to have their act together, making it surprisingly hassle-free.

Right off the bat, the online booking process was a breeze. With just a few clicks, I managed to pre-book parking for my car. They send you a confirmation email along with a QR code right after booking, which you can use when entering and exiting the car park. It felt like I was skipping the queue at an amusement park, only this time, for a parking spot!

The best part is whether you're parked in the Terminal Car Park or catching a free shuttle bus from the Value Car Park, you're never far from where you need to be. And for someone who tends to overpack, knowing my heavy luggage would only be a short walk from the shuttle stop to the check-in counter was a relief.

The presence of CCTV across the parking bays also gave me that extra peace of mind while I was away. Plus, they offer an Overstay Guarantee. It's handy when plans change, and you end up arriving way earlier or later than expected.

From the seamless online booking to the round-the-clock shuttle service, it's clear they've thought about what travellers really need. Now, if only packing was as easy as parking!

2. Darwin Airport

Parking at Darwin Airport recently, I was pleasantly surprised by how smooth the whole process was. Touchless entry with license plate recognition? Genius! No more fumbling for tickets or worrying about losing them. This feature alone had me sold on the convenience factor.

I pre-booked my parking online and managed to snag some pretty sweet deals compared to the drive-up rates. The website promised the best rates, and they weren't kidding. It's a nice change to see an airport actually offering better rates online instead of penalising you for planning ahead.

Upon arrival, the airport car parks were easy to find, thanks to clear signage. The Short Stay parking, right in front of the terminal, meant I was only a minute walk away from check-in. It couldn't have been more convenient unless the car parked itself.

The provision for caravan, trailer, or boat parking is another thoughtful touch. It's not something every airport considers, so kudos to Darwin Airport for accommodating different types of travellers.

3. Canberra Airport

Let me tell you, Canberra Airport's parking services was a breath of fresh air. No need to book ahead - just show up, grab a ticket, or tap your credit card, and you're in. This flexibility right off the bat made a huge difference, especially for someone like me who's always running a tad late.

The indoor parking, with its Parking Guidance System, felt like having a personal assistant guiding me to an empty spot. Those little LED lights-green for go, red for stop-meant no circling around endlessly. And let's talk about being just steps away from the airport terminal.

Now, the free 10-minute pick-up zone was a game-changer. A quick two-minute walk from the exit gate, and I was there, waiting without a worry or a cost. It's perfect for a quick hello and goodbye, keeping things simple and stress-free.

4. Perth Airport

Overall, my experience with Perth Airport's parking services was impressively seamless. Right from the get-go, I was able to compare parking rates when I used their online booking system. And true to their word, I did save more by booking online.

What really stood out was their long-term parking rate. I've always been a bit of a penny-pincher, so the idea of parking for up to 99 days for just $99 caught my eye. And get this, they even throw in a free bus ride to the terminal every 15 minutes. I thought to myself, "This is too good to be true," but Perth Airport proved me wrong.

I noticed the thoughtfulness in their service offerings, too. The jump start service for flat batteries, available 24/7, was a reassurance I didn't know I needed. Imagine coming back from a trip to a car that won't start-it's the last thing anyone wants. Knowing there's help on hand, at no extra cost, is a huge relief.

5. Hobart Airport

Rolling up to Hobart Airport with my trusty sedan in tow, I was on a mission to find the most stress-free parking experience - and I wasn't disappointed.

For someone who measures trips in coffee spoons rather than days, their Short Term Parking Option was a godsend. Walking from the car to the terminal was a very brief affair. I could practically see my car from the check-in queue which is very comforting for a serial over-packer who frets over forgotten items.

Also, I saw that they offer free parking for the first 40 minutes for those with a disability permit or seniors card. That's definitely a plus point in my book. Plus, the option to extend at reasonable rates without moving your car is practical and considerate. The airport parking was really one of those things I miss when I was staying in Tasmania.

6. Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport parking? Let me take you through my experience.

Morning rush, and there I was, steering towards the Blue Emu car park. I'll be out for a few days, and I thought it was one of the most economical options. A free shuttle every 15 minutes, and there I was, making a mental note for my next trip.

Motorcycle parking didn't apply to me, but seeing dedicated spots shows they've thought of everyone.

Plus, the payment options were as varied as the parking choices. Though I've heard that booking online offers the best rates, I decided to just show up and grab a ticket. I think their drive-up rates are pretty reasonable too. Plus, they accept cash payments for drive-up parking.

7. Brisbane Airport

I've picked up a friend at the airport once when I was in Brisbane, and I must say the parking experience is one for the books. Rolling up to Brisbane Airport, I headed straight to ParkShort. It's right on Level 2 of the Domestic Terminal car park. So, just a quick walk to and from the terminals, and we were out. The best part? I booked parking online and was able to get a spot for $10 just an hour before showing up.

Then there was the time I tried Park&Fly. Talk about rolling out the red carpet! Dropped the car off at the designated bay, handed over the keys, and that was that. Picking it up was just as smooth. It's more than just convenience, Brisbane turned an otherwise challenging task into one of the most hassle-free parts of my trip.

8. Adelaide Airport

It's not every day you come across airport parking that genuinely adds convenience to your travel, but based on my experience, Adelaide seems to have figured out a nice balance.

The Terminal Car Park, in particular, was a game-changer for me. Connected directly to the airport terminal via a covered walkway, it offered the kind of seamless transition from car to check-in that I always hoped for but rarely found. The fact that it's an indoor facility meant my car was safe from the unpredictable South Australian weather, which is a huge plus.

Like most airports in this list, the online booking process was also impressively streamlined. Just a simple scan of a QR code at the entry and exit points, and I was through. No fumbling for tickets or worrying about losing them during my trip. They even offer a feature where you can get the QR code sent to you via SMS - talk about convenience!

