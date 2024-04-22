The Border Mail
Mum must undergo treatment for grog addiction over drunken school pick-up

By Albury Court
April 23 2024 - 8:00am
A Thurgoona woman has been sentenced for high-range drink-driving.
A woman who was drunk when she went to pick up two of her children from school has been jailed for six months, though she will spend some of that time in rehabilitation.

