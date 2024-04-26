BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
This stunning lifestyle property in Baranduda guarantees you and your family will never want to move again.
Set on 1.29 acres tucked away from the world, be enchanted driving up to the gorgeous sandstone home with wrap around verandahs.
Selling agent Susan Carrick said this beautiful home with excellent floorplan will truly amaze as you walk through the front door.
"If you work from home, you will indeed value the study at the very front of the house which allows for clients to meet with you, without disturbing the family," she said.
Parents are ensured to enjoy entertaining friends in the formal lounge, while the family have the spacious open plan living area overlooking the inground pool.
The kitchen with lots of bench space and walk-in pantry guarantees cooking will be a pleasure.
The dining area opens onto the beautiful pergola area, complete with a built in brand new five burner barbeque, fan and fairy lights.
The king-size master bedroom has it's own private balcony with fantastic views across the surrounding hills. Enjoy the large walk-in closet, the spacious ensuite with double-head shower, separate basins and separate toilet.
The family bedrooms have built-in robes, are queen size and all boast fabulous views and external blinds.
The laundry features hampers, and doesn't compromise on storage, size and space.
A entertainment area, complete with bathroom, will definitely delight those who love to watch the footy, play a game of pool, or simply light the pot belly stove and enjoy a drink.
Secure storage for cars, boats, caravans and trailers is a bonus.
