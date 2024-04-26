BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to modern living in luxury with this meticulously crafted home, designed to elevate your lifestyle to new heights.
Nestled on a generous 644m allotment, enjoy sophisticated design elements and thoughtful touches throughout. With three or four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living area, this home offers a sanctuary for relaxation and entertainment.
Embrace modern technology with data cabling for seamless connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with strategically placed security cameras and tinted, double glazed windows ensuring comfort, privacy and efficiency.
The main bedroom features a split system and an ensuite with double sinks and walk-in wardrobe.
The spacious lounge has square set cornices and impressive 2.8-metre-high ceilings. The kitchen is fitted with Smeg appliances, walk-in pantry and elegant stone benchtops.
Experience year round comfort with refrigerated and zoned Daikin ducted cooling and heating throughout the home. There is an optional theatre, family, gym room or fourth bedroom.
The outdoor pergola with aggregate concrete and ceiling fan is ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining, providing you with your own private outdoor haven.
With drive-through access to the backyard, the expansive 2.5 garage provides lots of space for vehicles, storage and hobbies.
The 10 kilowatt solar panel system and gas boasted solar hot water provides sustainability and welcome cost measures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.