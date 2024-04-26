Relax and entertain with convenience in this exquisite home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
This House of the Week is an exquisite residence in the esteemed Eastern View Estate of East Albury.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said this home redefines luxury living, boasting multiple living areas designed for both relaxation and entertainment.
"The epitome of lifestyle living, the residence boasts the perfect blend of space, pin-drop quietness, family comfort and entertaining bliss," he said.
Crafted by the renowned B&H Homes, this unique 308m2 home stands tall on a spacious double-level block.
Step into a grand entrance adorned with lofty ceilings, leading you through formal and casual living spaces bathed in natural light and oriented towards the North East aspect.
The living spaces comprise of a formal lounge, perfect for intimate gatherings or as a cozy home theatre.
A spacious open-plan kitchen and living area creates the heart of the home, ideal for family gatherings and casual dining.
A third rumpus area offers versatility as a children's retreat, games room, or even a billiards room.
Those needing space for work or additional accommodation have a fully equipped study, which can easily transform into extra bedroom space if desired.
Bedroom accommodation includes a generous master suite with walk in robe and ensuite.
Bedrooms two, three and four all accommodate queen sized beds and feature walk in robes, providing premium space and storage.
Car enthusiasts will appreciate the triple garage with convenient drive-through access to the rear yard, while double gate access from the back caters to larger recreational vehicles.
Indulge your hobbies or create your own sanctuary in the generous four-bay shed, perfect for a man cave, bar area or gymnasium.
Outdoors, the family pool beckons during warmer months, while an additional spa provides the ultimate relaxation spot year-round.
Explore the established garden beds, offering both beauty and practicality with fruitful rewards.
With its premier location close to central Albury and a range of amenities like schools, shopping centres, recreational facilities and situated within walking distance to Mungabareena Reserve, this home offers a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and convenience.
