'There's a snake in my pants': Panicked partner helps man land rare speeding win

By Court Reporter
April 23 2024 - 4:23pm
Police dashcam footage captured Timothy Prime speaking to his partner after he was caught speeding to their home. She had found a snake in her jeans. Picture supplied
A man who was racing home to help his girlfriend after her cat found a copperhead snake in her pants has had a rare win on a speeding offence, and has kept his licence.

