Dramatic arrest after Wodonga police car hit, fleeing vehicle's tyres spiked

A man has been taken into custody in dramatic circumstances following an attempted arrest at a Wodonga petrol station that ended with a car having its tyres spiked.
Police spotted a man filling up a vehicle at the 7-Eleven petrol station on Melbourne Road on Tuesday afternoon, April 23.
Officers pulled in to arrest the man, but he jumped into the driver's seat as police hit his car windows with batons in a bid to take him into custody.
The man drove off and clipped a police car, ripping the front of the detectives' vehicle off.
The driver fled on Melbourne Road and his car was monitored by police.
Police deployed stop sticks near Baxter-Whelans Road and the Murray Valley Highway, near the Logic Centre and petrol station.
The single male occupant of the car, 23, was taken into custody.
The man remained at the scene until about 4.30pm, at which point police took him away.
The man appeared to have been capsicum sprayed with police seen providing after care.
More than a dozen police were at the scene late Tuesday afternoon.
There were traffic delays at the scene of the arrest, with vehicles backed up in the area.
