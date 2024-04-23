Demons sign a full-forward who is 'best set shot full-forward I've seen'

Lockhart's has signed a full-forward who has 'just fallen out of the sky' in a massive boost to the Demons' finals credentials.
Ron Harley Middleton has created a big impression after booting 13 goals for the Demons in two rounds since joining the club on the eve of the season.
Azzi medallist Abe Wooden said assistant coach Jordy Harrington played a small role in Harley Middleton signing with the Demons.
"Ron has pretty much just fallen out of the sky for us," Wooden said.
"Jordy got onto him but he only decided to play not long before the first round.
"Ron has been awesome, he is not an overly tall full-forward, just strong in one-on-one contests.
"He has fitted in at the club straight away and gets on well with all the boys."
Harley Middleton played in Mulwala's flag last season and booted a match-winning seven goals in the decider against Congupna.
He has also previously played with Berrigan and Shepparton United.
Wooden said it is rare for a recruit to arrive on the eve of the season but even rarer that it is one that is so talented.
"It's not often a player just rocks up on your doorstep and can play," he said.
"But I suppose that can happen sometimes when your club is heading in a good direction.
"Externally players start to hear good things about the club and want to jump on board.
"We wouldn't have had a chance in hell a couple of years ago of a player ringing up and asking if he could join the club."
Wooden said Harley Middleton arrived at the Demons with a big reputation and he hasn't taken long to impress his new teammates.
"Ron kicked seven in the grand final for Mulwala last year and someone told me that he got best-on-ground but I don't know that for a fact," he said.
"He arrived at the club with a big reputation and you can never be certain with full-forwards and we have had players in the past that talk the talk but never end up doing much.
"But Ron has lived up to the hype and is a class player.
"He is the best set shot full-forward I've seen for a long time... he has got a simple action and can slot them from anywhere.
"All pre-season we trained for a mosquito fleet forward line but now we have got a big target to kick to.
"Our mosquito fleet was off target on the weekend after Jordy and I both kicked 1.5 each but Ron didn't miss."
