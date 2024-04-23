The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Demons sign a full-forward who is 'best set shot full-forward I've seen'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 24 2024 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Azzi medallist Abe Wooden has been impressed by Demons recruit Ron Harley Middleton since he arrived on the eve of the season.
Azzi medallist Abe Wooden has been impressed by Demons recruit Ron Harley Middleton since he arrived on the eve of the season.

Lockhart's has signed a full-forward who has 'just fallen out of the sky' in a massive boost to the Demons' finals credentials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.