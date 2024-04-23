Homicide Squad detectives investigating death of woman in Cobram

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Cobram on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to a property on Campbell Road about 2.15pm on April 23.
The late woman was found at the property.
"A woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was located deceased inside the property," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police are working to establish the exact circumstances around the death and the investigation remains ongoing.
"A 39-year-old Cobram man is currently assisting police with their enquires.
"The parties are believed to be known to each other."
