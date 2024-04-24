The Border Mail
Wodonga mother and daughter caught in Dubai chaos and miss bucket list trip

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 25 2024 - 5:00am
Wodonga resident Claire Greenhalgh and her mum, Eleanor Shannon, had been looking forward to seeing the tulips in Amsterdam when they got caught in the unprecedented flooding in Dubai. Picture supplied
A Wodonga woman planning the trip of a lifetime with her mum ended up watching a "humanitarian crisis" unfold in Dubai after record flooding.

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

