Got 'cattle' sale cash cut but caught when cops checked with Commonwealth

Security footage captured Dusty Lee Lyons withdrawing a stack of cash from an Albury ATM for a $4250 sale of cattle that didn't exist.
A man who decided to buy the two cows and one bull had transferred the money to an account in the name of a woman called "Narelle".
But it was actually Lyons' account. When the buyer tried to follow through with the seller after delays in the delivery of the cattle, he got nowhere.
Albury Local Court has been told the mobile phone number for a fictitious business called Rassa Highlands - the cattle were supposedly the miniature highland breed - was disconnected.
The victim then tried to return to the Facebook page on which he saw the advertisement, only to find he was blocked.
Lyons was not the scam seller, but he was charged by police for his role in the ruse - his share of the ill-gotten gains was $550.
He pleaded guilty, via a video link to jail, where he is being held bail refused on unrelated matters, to a single charge of recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime.
Albury court registrar Wendy Howard adjourned sentencing to September 2, the hearing date for the 40-year-old West Wodonga man's other charges.
Police told the court how the "Rassa Highlands" page link appeared on the victim's Facebook feed on February 21, 2023.
The man sent a message asking what the business had for sale and in reply was sent photographs of the cattle.
Police said the victim believed he was conversing with Narelle, who provided him with a photograph of the property where the cattle were supposed to be located.
Narelle contacted him via Facebook Messenger on March 1, 2023, and the victim agreed to buy the cattle for $4250.
She requested he make three separate payments - of $1250, $1500 and $150 - to a Commonwealth Bank account in the name of "Narelle Wilson".
The victim did so the following day, then she messaged him to say the cattle would be delivered on March 4.
Soon afterwards, she messaged to say delivery would have to be delayed until March 5 as she had been "too busy".
March 6 was the new delivery date. This greatly concerned the victim, who tried to call the number, which he found disconnected, and then access the Facebook page, which had blocked him.
Police said the victim immediately notified the bank of what had taken place and called police, who with the Commonwealth's assistance established the account the money had been transferred to was actually in Lyons' name.
CCTV footage clearly showed Lyons withdrawing money from the bank's Albury branch on March 3 at 9pm and more cash a little later from the Wodonga branch.
Investigations revealed that Lyons had withdrawn $3700, which he then transferred to someone's bitcoin account "at their request".
"The accused agreed to do so after being approached by an unknown third party via Telegram Messenger on the basis that the accused would retain $550," police said.
