Winter indoor activities in Melbourne: Where to stay warm and entertained

Take a closer look at how you can enjoy the city's warmth and entertainment indoors. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Silver Service.



Winter in Melbourne brings brisk temperatures and chilly winds, yet the city doesn't slow down. Instead, it comes alive with a range of indoor activities that provide shelter from the cold and keep you entertained while staying warm.

During the cooler months, whether you're planning a family outing, a date or some quality alone, navigating Melbourne comfortably becomes essential. Choosing a reliable taxi service can help you avoid the winter chill, ensuring you arrive at your destinations on time and in comfort.

This guide highlights some of the best indoor activities Melbourne has to offer during winter. From spas and galleries to exciting escape rooms, let's take a closer look at how you can enjoy the city's warmth and entertainment indoors.

Immerse yourself in art

This winter, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) invites you to step back in time with its awe-inspiring exhibition, "Pharaoh."

Running from June 14 to October 6 2024, the exhibit is a partnership with the British Museum and showcases a captivating collection of ancient Egyptian art and culture. With over 500 artifacts on display, including monumental sculptures, intricate jewellery and funerary objects, "Pharaoh" explores the lives of these all-powerful rulers.

Enhance your visit by pairing it with a High Tea experience at the NGV Tea Room. This specially crafted package not only grants you access to the exhibition but also treats you to an elegant assortment of finger sandwiches, sweet and savoury treats and a classic scone with jam and cream. Choose from tea or coffee, or opt for hot chocolate or juice if you're visiting with children.

Challenge yourself in an escape room

Escape rooms are a fantastic way to bring some excitement to a winter day in Melbourne. These games challenge your problem-solving skills with puzzles and a captivating storyline. Whether you're looking for a fun activity with friends, a unique family outing or a team-building event, Melbourne's themed escape rooms provide an adventurous escape from the cold.

Play mini golf

Forget the idea that mini golf is only a summer activity. In Melbourne, you can enjoy this fun and engaging game indoors.

Local venues have transformed mini golf into a lively indoor experience that combines the challenge of putt-putt with the amenities of a bar and café. Enjoy a drink or grab a bite to eat as you play through creatively themed courses. It's a great way to spend a winter day, whether you're on a date, with family or just hanging out with friends.

Get active at an indoor trampoline park

Jump into fun this winter at one of Melbourne's indoor trampoline parks, a perfect escape from the cold that doesn't skimp on the action. These parks are not just for kids; they are full-fledged fitness playgrounds for all ages.

Imagine bouncing off the walls, literally, or maybe practising some flips and dives. It's an exhilarating way to keep your heart rate up while the temperatures are down. Plus, it's a great alternative to the gym that adds a playful twist to routine workouts.

Unwind at a spa

When the winter chill sets in, visiting one of Melbourne's luxurious spas is a wonderful way to warm up and relax. These havens of tranquility offer a retreat from the cold while providing a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

Many of Melbourne's top spas offer experiences that can include saunas, steam rooms and hydrotherapy pools. Not only do these treatments help combat the winter blues, but they also promote overall health and wellbeing, making them perfect self-care activities during the colder months.

Make the most of Melbourne in winter