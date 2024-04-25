The filth and the fury: Campers horrified to see paradise turn into dump

A festering pile of rubbish thought to have been left behind by a squatter at a popular North East camping spot has disgusted visitors to the scenic area.
Campers at Doolans Bend, west of Barnawartha North, said they were appalled to see the squalid pile of refuse just metres from the Murray River.
Seen among the rubble were a collapsed tent, rotting food containers, soiled cutlery, food-encrusted pots and pans, a rusty lawnmower, a plastic water tank, mouldy clothes and toddlers' sandals.
Burrumbuttock retiree Kevin Keenes said he visited Doolans Bend to fish in the Murray and parked his caravan for free near the river.
"It's nice to come here, it's a beautiful spot, very peaceful, but it's pretty disappointing to see some people don't respect it," Mr Keenes said.
"This is disgusting, there's s--- everywhere, a truckload of it - even a bloody barbecue.
"We only came in yesterday, we haven't been here for a couple of years, but it looks like someone's emptied their whole house there."
Mr Keene's brother, Carl, from Wahgunyah, said he suspected whoever left behind their rubbish had squatted there for a while.
"That rubbish looks like it's been there for a fair while when you take a look at it, and that tent - I can't believe the amount of it," he said.
"I heard a rumour a while back while back they're talking about charging people to camp on the river because of all the mess they've got to clean up."
Also among items left behind were several opened letters and a Liquor and Gaming NSW competency licence.
Parks Victoria said dumping waste in land it manages was a criminal offence and people prosecuted faced hefty fines and imprisonment.
"Parks Victoria is aware of the reported rubbish left by a camper at Doolans Bend and we are working to ensure all of it is removed," a Parks Victoria spokesman said.
"Campers are responsible for removing their rubbish. Littering and rubbish dumping are ongoing challenges for Parks Victoria rangers.
"Our forests and parks are there to be enjoyed by everyone and dumping rubbish has significant impacts on the environment and people's health.
"Penalties for people caught littering or dumping rubbish can include fines and prosecution resulting in convictions and even possible imprisonment."
The spokesman urged people who found rubbish dumped at campsites to report the matter by calling 131 963.
