Beloved rider's house left quiet since life cut short by drugged driver

The daughter of one of two men killed by a drug driver is relieved long running legal proceedings have ended, while expressing concern over the sentence handed down.
Ashley McDonald, 38, won't be able to apply for parole for two years after killing friends Barry Holland and Ross Stewart in a December 2021 crash.
The motorbike riding friends were struck by McDonald's Toyota HiLux on December 14, 2021.
He had been using ice before the crash on the Goorambat-Thoona Road at Goorambat, crossed to the wrong side of the road by 1.9 metres, and was jailed on Wednesday, April 24.
Mr Holland's daughter Narelle Barnes said she didn't know how to feel after the sentence was delivered.
"I think I'm just relieved it's over," she said.
"We can now grieve."
Ms Barnes said the court process had dragged on for the families.
She said she didn't know what to expect from Wednesday's sentencing - which she didn't feel up to attending in person - but said it seemed lenient.
"He got a lighter sentence because he pleaded guilty and didn't go to trial," she said.
"That doesn't seem fair but it's out of our control.
"I don't know what message it sends when you kill two people and go to jail for three-and-a-half years, and will probably get out after two."
Ms Barnes wanted her father to be remembered as a generous, kind and giving man.
The late pair had picked up a car part for Mr Stewart before the crash and were returning home.
They had both been excited to get the car part and Ms Barnes said her father was on top of the world during the ride.
The item was found at the crash scene, wrapped in newspaper.
"He was such a protective husband, and that was something I always looked up to," she said of her dad.
"He was a really generous man, he always seemed to put everyone else before him.
"He had a lot of friends who were into bikes and he would spend a lot of time helping them with electrical wiring and restoring their bikes.
"He learnt plastic welding at one point to repair dirt bikes that got damaged and even bought a lathe to make things you couldn't buy any more."
Ms Barnes said there are photographs of her father sitting on a motorbike aged one or two, having taken the passion for riding from his father.
She said her father had always been safety conscious.
"They were both riding with lights on in the middle of the day, they both wore protective gear, they always did the right thing," Ms Barnes said.
"They just didn't expect something like this to happen."
Ms Barnes said her late father had lived in the Wangaratta area for at least half a century.
He had been highly social.
"The house was always buzzing with people," she said.
"He was a very loved man.
"The kettle was always on.
"The biscuit barrel was always out.
"That's all stopped since he's been gone.
"The house is quiet now."
