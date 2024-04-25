Long-range forecast: Change in the air for city's weather station

After more than 30 years of being based on the western side of Albury airport, the city's weather station is forecast to be moved.
However, the change will not be thunderous with the automated equipment likely to be shifted only a few hundred metres at the most to a site north of the runway.
The station, which has gauges for temperatures and rainfall and meters for wind and visibility, has been at the airport since 1993.
Albury Council operates the airfield and its service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said a review of the western end of the aviation hub had sparked the pending switch for the weather station.
"Subject to endorsement of the western precinct concept design and four-year delivery program, the weather station will be relocated to a position north of the runway to accommodate the extension of a taxiway at the runway's western end," Mr Glass said.
"We are in preliminary discussions with the Bureau of Meteorology about this proposal."
Mr Glass added the shift had been recommended in an airport master plan endorsed by the council in 2019 and was part of a study set to go before council next month.
"It is further proposed as part of the draft Albury airport western precinct concept design and feasibility study, which has been in development in consultation with stakeholders and is expected to be presented to council in May," he said.
The timeframe for the relocation but Albury Council has allocated $300,000 towards the move in its 2024-25 draft budget.
The Bureau of Meteorology funded the original installation after the council unsuccessfully sought businesses and other councils to contribute.
Weather data was recorded through a Civil Aviation Authority flight service until 1991 when it shut and the bureau contracted a local person to note conditions every three hours via its old equipment.
The Albury station is also used by the bureau for Wodonga recordings, a situation which prompted a call by residents of that city in 2012 for their own official weather centre.
"For a number of years, the council has recognised that a weather station in Wodonga would help raise awareness of our city on a national level and may also be beneficial for early detection of oncoming storms," then Wodonga mayor Mark Byatt said.
"However, we also acknowledge the difficulty in this task given the Albury weather station is located in close proximity."
