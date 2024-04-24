Forward pocket who has 'won a swag of flags' highlights Swans' depth

Q: In a promising sign, you were able to get within eight points of Yackandandah last weekend. What do you feel were the positives?
A: Credit to Yackandandah, they are a well coached and drilled side which certainly highlighted some deficiencies in our list. As a group we know we are coming from a long way back and improving. I thought our structure and game plan was competitive which is exciting going forward.
Q: The Roos are a hard side to score against?
A: They certainly believe in their process and you could see it was part of their DNA to have players dropping off the contest to fill space, particularly in our forward line. The Roos do that very well and rebound very well and score when they need to.
Q: The Bulldogs' attack is a work in progress. How do you feel it has been performing in the early rounds?
A: It is a work in progress and we are still experimenting with different combinations to see where we can get the biggest bang for our buck. We have tried some new faces in the forward half which bring a unique energy and try to balance that with our key structures.
Q: Big Bulldog Tom Osmotherly missed last weekend. Do you expect him to return this week to help combat the Swans' imposing big man combination of Jeremy Luff and Dean Heta?
A: Unfortunately Tom will miss again and is a warhorse who is carrying a few injuries at the moment. We made a call that it's a long season and knowing how crucial Tom is to our structures, we don't want to risk doing further damage. Spencer Wungluck will ruck this week who is the step brother of Luke Daly.
Q: You have the unenviable task of facing Chiltern on its home turf this week. What do you feel is the reigning premier's biggest asset?
A: They have got stars all over the ground, especially a star-studded midfield. The recruits they have been able to add in Jeremy Luff, Ron Boulton and Luke Daly just inject further class. Daly who has won a swag of flags with Albury is sitting in a forward pocket which just highlights how strong the list is.
ROUND 4
Saturday, April 27
Yackandandah v Wahgunyah
Mitta Utd v Tallangatta
Dederang-MB v Beechworth
Wod. Saints v Barnawartha
Chiltern v Thurgoona
Rutherglen v Kiewa-SC
Chiltern has been in a ruthless mood during the early rounds and alongside Tallangatta, remains the only unbeaten side after three rounds. Mark Doolan, Mitch Hemming, Kyle Cooper and Jeremy Luff have been in good form for the reigning premier who should simply have too much class for the Bulldogs. The visitors will be missing ruckman Tom Osmotherly and young Bulldog Spencer Wungluck can expect a baptism of fire against Luff and Dean Heta in the ruck. Wungluck will need some good luck and don't forget to pack the rosary beads.
Verdict: Chiltern by 36 points
