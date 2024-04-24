Forward pocket who has 'won a swag of flags' highlights Swans' depth

Chiltern has been in a ruthless mood during the early rounds and alongside Tallangatta, remains the only unbeaten side after three rounds. Mark Doolan, Mitch Hemming, Kyle Cooper and Jeremy Luff have been in good form for the reigning premier who should simply have too much class for the Bulldogs. The visitors will be missing ruckman Tom Osmotherly and young Bulldog Spencer Wungluck can expect a baptism of fire against Luff and Dean Heta in the ruck. Wungluck will need some good luck and don't forget to pack the rosary beads.

