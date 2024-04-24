Should Osborne ace Connor Galvin make the switch and wear fluoro boots?

Q: Did you or any of your teammates get any premiership ink after your flag triumph over Holbrook last year?
A: I don't think anyone has yet. There was a bit of talk about it and normally there are a few of us who have visited the local tattoo parlour after winning a flag in the past. Watch this space though because it still could happen.
Q: Who got the votes for best on ground during the premiership celebrations?
A: Sammy Heffernan who played in the reserves flag easily got the votes during silly Sunday and mad Monday. Then a couple of the young fellas in Hayden O'Connell and 'Nugget' Armstrong flew the flag pretty well on the trip away.
Q: You have won four best and fairests at Osborne but have been stiff not to win an Azzi medal yet. Do you think of buying some fluoro boots this season to help capture the umpire's attention?
A: Ha ha, that's not my style and I have just stuck with the traditional black boots again. I don't blame my boots, I blame blokes like Ed O'Connell for taking votes off me.
Q: Are you looking forward to crossing paths with your former coach 'Smack' this weekend who has declared he is right to play?
A: I'm not surprised 'Smack' has got his body right for us and it's going to be interesting. Joel always likes to play in the big matches and he would have pencilled this game in a fair while ago.
Q: Obviously the club signed Myles Aalbers to predominantly coach but he has been in good form early and hitting the scoreboard?
A: When Myles first arrived he was unsure of what role he might play. But he has slotted in really well in attack and alongside George Alexander, Kai Watts and my brother Declan who know how to work for each other and play for each other, it has been a potent mix.
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 27
Henty v Culcairn
Brock-Burrum v Howlong
Holbrook v CDHBU
Osborne v Jindera
Bill. Crows v Magpies
RWW Giants v Lockhart
Early form suggests Osborne has lost none of its aura of invincibility and the perennial powerhouse will start warm favourites against Jindera who will be missing big man Zach Bye. The Bulldogs may have claimed the prized scalp of the Brookers in the opening round. But the trip to Osborne where the Tigers haven't lost since pre Covid is a fortress which you can't see the Bulldogs penetrating despite coach Joel Mackie having an intimate knowledge of the opposition.
Verdict: Osborne by 24 points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.