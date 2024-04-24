Should Osborne ace Connor Galvin make the switch and wear fluoro boots?

Early form suggests Osborne has lost none of its aura of invincibility and the perennial powerhouse will start warm favourites against Jindera who will be missing big man Zach Bye. The Bulldogs may have claimed the prized scalp of the Brookers in the opening round. But the trip to Osborne where the Tigers haven't lost since pre Covid is a fortress which you can't see the Bulldogs penetrating despite coach Joel Mackie having an intimate knowledge of the opposition.