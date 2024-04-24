The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Goal-kicking ace concedes his form 'hasn't been the best' after injury lay-off

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 24 2024 - 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goal-kicking ace concedes his form 'hasn't been the best' after injury lay-off
Goal-kicking ace concedes his form 'hasn't been the best' after injury lay-off

It didn't take Chiltern ace Ethan 'Hopper' Boxall long to realise how much he missed football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.