Goal-kicking ace concedes his form 'hasn't been the best' after injury lay-off

It didn't take Chiltern ace Ethan 'Hopper' Boxall long to realise how much he missed football.
A star for the Swans in their 2022 flag after winning the league's leading goalkicking 'Hopper' was forced to miss all of last season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The injury ended up costing him a premiership after the Swans went on a barnstorming finals run to come from the elimination final and winning back-to-back flags.
Boxall, 26, started last season 'sucking on a few cans' but admitted the novelty soon wore off and he jumped at an opportunity to help out in the coaches box.
"I definitely missed not playing last year," Boxall said.
"The first few matches I didn't have a role, so I sat on the sidelines, sucking on a few cans and soon realised how much I missed playing.
"But then once I got involved on the bench, it kept my mind off not playing.
"I was helping out on the bench with both the reserves and seniors, so it was still a pretty good day.
"I was helping Brad (Hibberson) and Josh (Marx) with a few moves and the rotations.
"There were certainly a few mixed emotions when the boys won the flag again but I was still sort of involved I guess."
Boxall had a limited pre-season as his ankle recovered from surgery and revealed he still pulled up sore after matches.
The spring-heeled forward said he was also still trying to regain his confidence and that his trademark high-flying marks were a work in progress.
"The ankle is still a little bit sore because it was major surgery and I'm still recovering," he said.
"I just try to manage it the best I can.
"In the practice matches, I'm not sure if I have lost a bit of confidence but I was trying to out-body my opponent instead of just flying for my marks which I usually do.
"But I've started jumping a bit more lately as my confidence grows.
"My form hasn't been the best but I guess you have to expect that after having 12 months off football.
"You lose your touch and even my goal kicking has let me down lately because it is something I haven't worked on for 12 months.
"Hopefully in the next four or five weeks I can gain some match fitness and regain my touch as well.
"I don't think my ankle will ever be 100 percent but it will keep improving with time."
Boxall who played predominantly out of the goal square under coach Luke Brookes in 2022 has also had to adapt to a new role this season.
With premiership hero Mark Doolan rarely venturing far from the goal square these days, Boxall has been pushed further up the ground.
"I've been pushed up as a high forward at the moment," Boxall said.
"Because we have got Doogs (Doolan) and Luke Daly playing deep and Dean Heta gets to play deep as well.
"I guess playing up the ground you get involved in the play a bit more but you get less goals and more touches.
"I haven't really set myself a target of how many goals I could kick and we boast a fair bit of firepower again this year.
"We have also got some elite midfielders that also kick their fair share of goals.
"It's more a case of who gets the mismatch and gets off the leash and we all work together to expose that."
So how does Boxall rate the Swans' 2024 side compared to their past two premiership winning sides?
"There have been a fair few changes, I think last year's side wasn't as good as 2022 and I'm not saying that just because I wasn't in it," he said.
"We have got some big names in the side this year but we just have to find the right balance and gel together.
"Thurgoona will be a good test because they are a bit of an unknown at the moment but they have recruited well and gave Yackandandah a scare last weekend
'I'm hearing they are quite young so they will be suited by our big ground and we will need to perform."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.