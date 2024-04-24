TIM CAN: Former AFL player commits to coaching Hoppers again next season

A resurgent North Albury has wasted little time in re-signing coach Tim Broomhead for next season.
Hoppers' football operations manager Mark Guiney informed the playing group of the club's decision on Tuesday night which was received with rapturous applause from the players.
In a further bonus assistant coaches Cayden Winter and Robbie Murray have also committed for next season.
Broomhead said it was an 'easy decision' for him to commit to coaching for another season after recently sitting down with club officials.
"I've really enjoyed my time so far at the club and the people involved with the club and they have made my job a lot easier," Broomhead said.
"I feel that we are on the right track and we are improving on the field and it was an easy decision to re-sign.
"By committing now, both parties can now focus on the job at hand which is to get back playing finals as soon as we can.
"Cayden and Robbie have both been unreal as assistant coaches.
"Obviously Robbie boasts a wealth of experience and has been around the club for a long time now and is highly-respected.
"Cayden arrived at the club last year as a player and to be honest he has been more helpful to me at the club than anyone.
"He commits a lot of time to his role, we talk football a lot and I can't speak highly enough of the support and knowledge that he has brought to the club."
Broomhead was appointed coach last year which sparked an immediate turnaround in the fortunes of the club.
After finishing with the wooden spoon in 2022, the Hoppers proved to be one of the surprise packets of last season after climbing all the way to sixth with a 7-9 record.
The Hoppers proved that last year's sudden improvement was no fluke and have started this season 4-0 which includes the prized scalp of league heavyweight Wangaratta.
Broomhead deserves most of the credit for the Hoppers' flying start to the year and why club officials were so eager to re-sign him as soon as possible.
The former AFL player feels the recent win over Wangaratta helped instill belief that the Hoppers' rebuild was on the right track.
"I think our results this year in general give us a bit of belief," he said.
"We played Corowa who are on the rebuild and we probably have benefited from a friendly draw early.
"But beating Wangaratta who is a renowned powerhouse was obviously a huge win for the club.
"The manner in which we have beaten Corowa and Wodonga Raiders last weekend was also pleasing.
"We have been able to not only put a big score on the board but it has been the way we have played which has pleased me most as coach.
"You can only play who you come up against but we have been able to play our style of footy and executed that really well which is a promising sign going forward."
