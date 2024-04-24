The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

TIM CAN: Former AFL player commits to coaching Hoppers again next season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 24 2024 - 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Broomhead will coach the Hoppers again next season after the club announced his re-signing on Tuesday night.
Tim Broomhead will coach the Hoppers again next season after the club announced his re-signing on Tuesday night.

A resurgent North Albury has wasted little time in re-signing coach Tim Broomhead for next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.