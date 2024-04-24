The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Never forget': Preservation of war history highlighted at Albury dawn service

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 25 2024 - 7:46am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albury War Memorial beams with light to mark the city's 2024 Anzac Day dawn service. Picture by Beau Greenway
The Albury War Memorial beams with light to mark the city's 2024 Anzac Day dawn service. Picture by Beau Greenway

Hundreds have gathered at Albury's Anzac Day dawn service to pay their respects to the more than 100,000 soldiers who have lost their lives serving Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.