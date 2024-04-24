67-year-old man killed in Riverina truck crash which closed road

A man has died after a truck rolled on a Riverina road on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Woodbury Road, Blighty, about 12.10pm on Wednesday, about 36km south-east of Deniliquin, following reports of a truck roll-over.
Police said the driver of the truck, a man aged 67, died at the scene.
Officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended the site of the crash and have established a crime scene.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
According to the Transport Management Centre, the road between Woodbury Road between Riverina Highway and Moonee Swamp Road was closed for a period of time as police investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
