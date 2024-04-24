The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

67-year-old man killed in Riverina truck crash which closed road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 25 2024 - 7:23am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has tragically died after a truck crash at Blighty. File picture
A man has tragically died after a truck crash at Blighty. File picture

A man has died after a truck rolled on a Riverina road on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.