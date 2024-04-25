Tribunal hands down verdict on Murray Magpies player umpire abuse charge

Murray Magpies player Cooper Taylor is free to play this weekend after being found not guilty of an umpire abuse charge.
Taylor was reported last weekend while playing against RWW Giants at Urana Road Oval.
He was offered a two-week set penalty.
However, Magpie officials chose to fight the charge with the case heard at the Commercial Club on Tuesday night.
Taylor was represented by player advocate Mark Deegan.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
After hearing evidence from both parties the tribunal deemed there was insufficient evidence to prove that Taylor was guilty of the serious charge which was subsequently dismissed.
The round 2 clash was marred by controversy after the officiating umpire called the match off prematurely at the 18-minute mark of the final term.
Players and club officials were left bewildered after the umpire failed to explain his actions.
The Border Mail has chosen not to name the umpire involved.
AFL NEB regional manager Zac Hedin said he was still working through the issue with the umpires department and may be able to provide an explanation in coming days.
