The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Child porn leads to 15 years on sex offender register for 'horrible' crimes

By Court Reporter
April 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baileigh Franz Ahne leaves Wodonga court on Wednesday after being sentenced over child abuse material found by police.
Baileigh Franz Ahne leaves Wodonga court on Wednesday after being sentenced over child abuse material found by police.

A man found with child porn on his computer will be a registered sex offender for the next 15 years, with a Wodonga magistrate noting the victims of such crimes suffer "lifelong consequences".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.