Mateship and courage of our Anzacs honoured at Jindera service

It is not a belief you find recorded in the histories of war.
Nor does it have any monuments to preserve it.
And yet the spirit of our Anzacs is displayed clearly in our identity, in our "national disposition to stick together in adversity" and our "deep conviction that there is common good".
With a rallying tribute to the courage and commitment of the Anzacs, guest speaker Captain Dominic Buchan addressed a crowd of several hundred at Jindera's 10.30am service on Thursday, April 25.
School students sat respectfully while residents and community leaders gathered on a crisp, clear morning at the town's memorial park to remember all those loved and lost in war - and those who returned home and still suffered so terribly.
In honouring the men and women who forged the fighting spirit of the Anzacs, Captain Buchan reflected on what it means today.
"It is not a place, nor is it a campaign or a war," he said.
"It is not a ceremony or a parade or a commercial opportunity."
The term, from the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, has come to surpass the physical meaning and now "embodies a national strength", Captain Buchan explained.
"An inspiration which exemplifies the qualities of courage, discipline, sacrifice, self-reliance and, in Australian terms, that of mateship and a fair go.
"That to me is what 'Anzac' invokes in my mind."
Led by the students of St Mary MacKillop College, those gathered paid their respects in words, song and the laying of wreaths.
These ceremonies, held in cities and towns throughout Australia and overseas, are a "poignant reminder that our forbears thought this wonderful country of ours - namely its people - was worth fighting and dying for", Captain Buchan said.
And it was as 16,000 New Zealanders and Australians "surged ashore at the foot of rugged cliffs on the Dardanelles Peninsula at Turkey" that the legend was born.
An ill-conceived campaign, a disastrous military failure with horrendous casualties would come to symbolise Australian soldiers' courage, determination, fighting prowess, humour and mateship.
"The essence of Gallipoli was that in the face of adversity and potential defeat, the Australian spirit triumphed," Captain Buchan said.
And their achievements would be measured beyond the battlefield.
"The Anzacs set standards that inspired their countrymen for generations to come," he said.
Indeed the men and women who forged the Anzac spirit understood the "values of independence, freedom and fairness and - above all - possessed a willingness to defend these things if need be".
"Because freedom only survives as long as people are willing to defend it."
Captain Buchan said that as we look back, "let us not forget to look forward".
"Our youth are our future and we need to safeguard this investment," he urged.
"I say to you young men and women, look to your potential, do not let what our nation has forged through the Anzac spirit be lost to indifference or a lack of responsibility."
As young, sweet voices joined clearly with old to the strains of the national anthem, at least for today that future looked bright.
"I am confident we are in good hands," Captain Buchan said.
"These days we try not to glorify war.
"All we ask is the simple recognition of the sacrifice, commitment and unselfish devotion by these young men and women who served to valiantly for their country and what they believed in.
"... So much so that many knowingly went to their deaths."
