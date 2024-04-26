The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dealer on bail for stolen bikes, imitation guns, had 4.5kg of weed in car

By Court Reporter
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Coombe was found with 4.5 kilograms of cannabis, stolen bikes and gel blaster guns during various offending in late 2023. Picture supplied
Paul Coombe was found with 4.5 kilograms of cannabis, stolen bikes and gel blaster guns during various offending in late 2023. Picture supplied

A drug dealer involved in a string of offences, including pulling out an imitation handgun after making threats in Wodonga, has been released from jail after being caught with 4.5 kilograms of marijuana.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.