'Messy, humiliating' altercation involving drunk woman and bite to groin

A naked and drunk offender who bit another woman on her vagina has been told she was out of control, and not for the first time.
Amber Louise Segelow's actions on February 19 have been described by her lawyer as "sexual aspirations frustrated by intoxication".
The 30-year-old caught up with the victim, who was an acquaintance, earlier in the day.
They'd taken a dog for a swim and bought a bottle of Jameson whisky on the way back to the victim's home, and cracked it open at 3pm.
The Wodonga court heard Segelow and the other woman both got highly intoxicated while doing odd jobs around the home, and Segelow had a shower.
She walked out naked, and the victim tried to give her clothes to put back on, but Segelow refused to get dressed.
The victim put some items on her but Segelow removed them, with the court told she was being "obnoxious".
She was rolling around drunk on the floor and got up before telling the woman to kiss her, which the victim repeatedly refused.
Segelow became aggressive and swung punches at the victim while incoherent, causing her pain.
The woman put her on the ground and Segelow bit the victim's vagina "with force".
The woman screamed in pain for Segelow to let go but she again bit her groin and buttocks.
The victim, who had been clothed, was left with teeth marks to her skin and later had to get antibiotics.
She told Segelow to leave but Segelow punched her to her face.
"This is a bad incident," her lawyer Marcel white said.
"The whole thing was very messy and humiliating."
Segelow has previously faced court after punching a police sergeant and biting a constable outside Zed Bar in 2016.
She punched a manager at Beer Deluxe the previous year, and had no recollection of doing so.
Mr White said alcohol wasn't an issue for his client "at the moment".
Magistrate Ian Watkins told Segelow on April 23 that he hoped she'd made changes.
"I accept that you didn't intend to do any of these things before you started drinking, but the alcohol did something," he said.
"You were seriously impaired as a result.
"I know if you had your opportunity again, you possibly wouldn't have drunk that much and you wouldn't have ended up here.
"I hope you've made sufficient changes in your life to make sure this never happens again."
Mr Watkins said the victim would have been humiliated.
He ordered Segelow be of good behaviour for the next two years and pay $1000 to the court fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.