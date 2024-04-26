The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I shouldn't have lived': Motorbike rider says he found God after critical crash

April 27 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Potter says he found God after being critically injured in a crash. He had cannabis in his system at the time. Picture supplied
James Potter says he found God after being critically injured in a crash. He had cannabis in his system at the time. Picture supplied

A motorcycle rider involved in a horror crash says he encountered something on the day that has changed his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.