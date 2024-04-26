'I shouldn't have lived': Motorbike rider says he found God after critical crash

A motorcycle rider involved in a horror crash says he encountered something on the day that has changed his life.
James Potter was riding with God's Squad members near Shepparton when he crashed at Cosgrove South.
Potter, who told Wodonga court he'd used cannabis oil four days earlier, hit wire rope barriers while trying to overtake a truck, and was catapulted 100 metres up the road before being impaled.
He was flown to hospital with critical injuries.
"You're lucky to be here," magistrate Ian Watkins said, and the rider agreed.
"I'm lucky to be alive," he said.
"I shouldn't be here.
"I was in a coma for four days.
"I shouldn't have lived, mate.
"I encountered something that changed me life that day, I encountered God's grace."
Potter, who lives on the Border, said he had been on a high dose of morphine for 15 years.
He said he was using cannabis oil for pain but hadn't used it for four days before the crash.
Cannabis was found during a hospital blood test, and led to a drug-driving charge.
Potter had intended on fighting the charge before changing his plea.
"It was in me blood, so I guess I plead guilty," he said.
"It was in me blood but I wasn't affected by it on the day."
The date of the offence wasn't aired in court, but Shepparton News reported a similar incident in Cosgrove South that left a rider in a critical condition on August 5, 2023.
The court heard Potter was going to alcohol counselling meetings and was studying to be a chaplain.
"It's changed my life hugely," he said.
"The God Squad have changed me life."
He told the court he had driven through the North East with members of the Christian club before the crash.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said because Potter had a relevant prior in 2017 - for either a drink or drug driving offence - he had to take his licence for 12 months.
But he said he wouldn't impose a fine or other penalty.
"I think you've suffered enough," he said.
Potter's $40,000 motorbike was destroyed in the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.