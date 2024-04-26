Former Wodonga cricketing prodigy quits as head of peak mental health body

A former Wodonga cricketing prodigy who has quit as head of Mental Health Australia to protest against a lack of funding reform says he is going in to bat for individual advocacy work instead.
Matt Berriman, who played for Wodonga Cricket Club and made the Australia under-17 team, quit cricket after an injury and became a successful entrepreneur before joining the peak non-government organisation representing the mental health sector.
The day after making a century for the Australian under-17 team against a touring English side in 2001, he dislocated his right shoulder playing water polo during a training session at the national cricket academy in Adelaide.
He has quit as chair of Mental Health Australia in protest, saying not enough was being done by the federal government to address shortcomings with the mental health system.
Mr Berriman resigned over what he labelled the federal government's inaction following decades of underfunding and inattention.
Mr Berriman's resignation comes a little more than a week after a 40-year-old man with mental health problems attacked shoppers in Sydney killing six people, mostly women, with some critics saying the man fell between gaps in the system.
Mental health services have been struggling to cope with demand after the pandemic forced many into long isolation periods that harmed their wellbeing.
A former professional cricketer and businessman Mr Berriman was appointed to Mental Health Australia's top role in December 2021, but has quit in protest because he said not enough was being done.
"I don't think over the last 20 years mental health has been addressed in this country and the Labor government promised that was going to happen and it hasn't," Mr Berriman told the ABC.
Just days after the Sydney massacre, a 16-year-old boy - also believed to have mental illness - allegedly carried out a stabbing assault on a bishop at the church in Sydney.
Mr Berriman took aim at the government's approach to mental health, saying it was inadequately funded and was not given the attention it deserved.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the government would continue to work closely with the sector and reform wouldn't happen overnight.
Mental Health Australia said it was with "sadness" it announced Mr Berriman's resignation which was effective immediately.
"I remain driven by a desire to ensure that one day equitable and easy access to good mental health support and services will be considered an unquestionable basic human right, and an integral part of how our society functions," he said.
In 2019, as co-founder of a mobile advertising company called Unlockd, Berriman gained the backing of international business heavyweights including Lachlan Murdoch for the venture valued at $200 million after just two years in existence.
But in a major setback, tech giant Google made a U-turn on previous approvals and banned Unlockd's apps from its services.
