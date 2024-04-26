The Border Mail
Former Wodonga cricketing prodigy quits as head of peak mental health body

By Ted Howes and Tess Ikonomou
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 1:37pm
Matt Berriman representing ABCA against Wangaratta in Junior Country Week in 2000. File picture
A former Wodonga cricketing prodigy who has quit as head of Mental Health Australia to protest against a lack of funding reform says he is going in to bat for individual advocacy work instead.

