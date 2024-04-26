'Agitated' young woman hurled glass into guard's head, then kicked coppers

A woman told to take her New Year's festivities back inside the Mulwala Water Ski Club swore, skolled her schooner and threw the glass at a security guard's head.
It was two minutes past midnight when he saw her on the Lake Mulwala foreshore - having a glass in that area put her in breach of club rules.
"Go f--- yourself," Danielle Harris yelled at the guard. "F--- off."
When she was asked to leave the premises, Harris finished her drink and threw the schooner.
After hitting the man's head, the glass smashed on the ground.
This unleashed a series of events during which the hostile 20-year-old, herself a bartender, ended up assaulting three police - including kicking an inspector to the chest and another to the leg.
Harris had been so uncooperative that police abandoned efforts to take her to the Mulwala station in the back of a caged van, instead walking her on the 800-metre journey.
Harris, of Savernake Road, Mulwala, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to common assault, three assault police charges and hinder or resist police.
Her pleas, through defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen, came after prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz withdrew a charge of using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence.
Police said the security guard was patrolling the foreshore outside the club on January 1 when he saw Harris holding the schooner.
He approached her and said she had to take the glass back inside as it was not allowed outside by the water.
A senior constable doing a walk-through of the outside smokers' area heard the smashing of the glass Harris threw at the security guard.
He saw the guard trying to settle Harris, who was "highly agitated" while shouting at him.
The officer stepped in to try to calm her down, with Harris responding "I know you" as she grabbed his body-worn camera that she then yanked off his vest.
Harris grabbed the policeman's right arm and dug her fingernails in, breaking the skin.
She then pulled her arms away as he tried to place her in handcuffs.
The inspector and a female constable stepped in to help with the arrest, getting her into the back of the police van.
Police said Harris began to hyperventilate, so they opened the cage and removed her handcuffs.
"The accused immediately regained her strength, refusing to allow police to close the cage door and attempting to get out."
As they tried to close the door, Harris kicked the inspector to the chest, causing him "immediate pain".
Further attempts to do so proved futile, as Harris continually resisted by kicking and swinging her arms at police.
The constable used capsicum spray on Harris, but this had no effect as she continued to resist by yelling, kicking and swinging her arms.
Even while being walked to the station, Harris resisted by dropping her body weight and kicking out.
"Police were forced to drag (Harris) a considerable distance as she refused to walk. Once at Mulwala police station, the accused has kicked (the policewoman) in her left leg, causing immediate pain."
The court was told Harris, who continued to be aggressive in custody and refused to answer questions about her background, had a criminal record in Queensland for assaulting police.
Albury court registrar Wendy Howard continued bail for Harris on adjourning sentencing for three weeks.
