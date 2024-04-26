The role of protein in muscle building: What you need to know

Protein is essential for overall health, not just building muscle. Picture Shutterstock

Protein is a topic in the health and fitness world that is often surrounded by confusion. Its vital role in muscle growth and recovery can sometimes become muddy with myths and misinformation. Whether you're a bodybuilder, athlete, or interested in improving your health, the significance of protein cannot be understated. It is one of the building blocks for an array of bodily functions and should be prioritised by everyone.

In this article, we will delve into the ins and outs of protein and how it is essential for overall health, not just building muscle. We will explore some myths and misconceptions and provide advice and tips for getting the most out of this important macronutrient.

The basics of protein

You probably associate protein with muscles and bodybuilding, but these macronutrients play a role in maintaining the structure, function and balance of all the body's tissues and organs. Whether you love to consume protein shakes or buy biltong in Australia, these proteins are all made up of many amino acids. They can be considered to be life-building blocks necessary for repairing and keeping our bodies. It is an important and necessary part of the body for all living beings, and it is incredibly important to keep it in our diets for health, longevity, and performance.

Roles of protein in the body

Protein plays a role within the body's ecosystem, and aside from aiding in muscle development, it serves multiple functions. Let's look at the multiple functions that protein takes care of within the body.

Repair and maintenance

All cells within the body undergo continuous turnover and rebuilding processes, with protein playing a crucial role in their repair and upkeep. This means that every single cell within your body will need protein as a building block to replenish, whether it's over the course of days or even years. Protein has an important role to play in this process.

Enzymes and hormones

The hormones and enzymes in the body that are related to energy production and metabolism are composed of proteins. This means that you'll need adequate protein for these functions to take place successfully, and especially for hormones, low values can equate to poor energy levels and mood.

Immune support

Things like antibodies that assist in combating infections and diseases and bolster function are all made up of proteins. It's not particularly well known that proteins can help with the immune system, but if we can load up on adequate protein, it's known that it will help our immune system in the long run, another reason we should focus on consuming more of this macronutrient.

Exploring protein sources

Now that we've established the importance of proteins in all body functions, we should look at the different sources from which we can derive protein to fulfill our needs. It's not enough to simply consume protein. Some sources may be more effective than others.

Animal proteins

Animal proteins are anything derived from a living organism. These are typically divided into land or sea animals, and each contains different nutritional characteristics. The more important thing to remember is that animal proteins are categorised as complete proteins since they contain all amino acids that the body cannot produce independently. Having these complete proteins makes it much easier to derive the building blocks for repair as opposed to plant proteins, which are incomplete.

Plant proteins

Plant proteins are any form of protein derived from plants. Unfortunately, most plants lack high levels of protein, so few sources are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Beans, lentils, and quinoa are usually used but are considered incomplete sources as they don't have the complete amino acid profile found in animal proteins. We can circumvent this by mixing different plant sources together for a complete profile.

Protein supplements

Meeting protein requirements can be difficult for many, especially those with higher-calorie needs or specific dietary limitations. This is where protein supplements play a role, and sources like whey protein, derived from dairy or plant-based options like pea, hemp, and rice, offer ways to increase protein intake. But remember that these supplements should complement a diet, not replace it, so only use them with quality foods.

How Much Protein Do I Need?

If you're wondering how much protein you need, you're not alone. Unless you're an athlete or bodybuilder, you probably don't have a succinct idea of how much you consume on a daily basis or what your needs are. Let's take a look at the average recommendations based on your lifestyle and needs.

Guidelines for daily protein intake

The amount of protein needed varies based on a range of factors such as weight, age, gender, and activity level, so don't take any recommendations for gospel before considering personal needs and requirements. The average recommendation usually sits at around 35 per cent of calories from protein, but this is catered for the average sedentary individual who does little exercise. If you're engaged in resistance training or athletic pursuits, levels ranging from 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight may be more beneficial.

Protein before and after workouts

Having protein before your workout, especially if it includes digesting sources like whey, can prepare your muscles with amino acids, ensuring they have an available source of nutrients during your training session. Also, the time after working out can benefit absorption, as the body is best prepared to absorb nutrients during the window. Think about timing and solid portion control, as well as volume.

The importance of balancing nutrients

While the focus of this article is protein, we also need to ensure that we balance other micro and macronutrients. Protein cannot be adequately utilised unless we have all the other aspects in place. Let's look at the other macronutrients and why they need to be balanced with protein to achieve the best outcome.

The role of carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are sometimes criticized in high-protein diets. They play a role in supplying energy, especially during intense physical activities. When combined with protein carbohydrates can aid in replenishing glycogen stores and preventing muscle breakdown. It can also provide a protein-sparing effect when eaten with protein as low-carb diets can result in excessive protein utilisation in place of the lack of carbohydrates.

Understanding the role of fats

Healthy fats contribute to hormone production and can help in the absorption of soluble vitamins, indirectly supporting muscle development by maintaining an optimal hormonal balance within the body. This is especially important to keep in mind because if your hormonal balance isn't on point, your protein consumption will be all for nothing.