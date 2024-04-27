The Border Mail
Horse rehoming program suspended after discovery of illegal slaughter site

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 27 2024 - 11:00am
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr wants the findings of the wild horse rehoming program investigation to be made public. File picture
The NSW wild horse rehoming program has been suspended after the discovery of hundreds of dead animals at an alleged illegal knackery near Wagga sparked an investigation into its administration.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

