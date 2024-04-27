The Border Mail
'It's un-Australian': Furore erupts, fans fuming over Anzac Day parking fines

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 27 2024 - 7:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Tickets are issued outside the Albury Swim Centre on Anzac Day afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tickets are issued outside the Albury Swim Centre on Anzac Day afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sports fans are outraged they were fined for parking near the Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day, with some slamming the move as "un-Australian".

