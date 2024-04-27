'It's un-Australian': Furore erupts, fans fuming over Anzac Day parking fines

Sports fans are outraged they were fined for parking near the Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day, with some slamming the move as "un-Australian".
The Albury Tigers Club has appealed for anyone who copped a parking ticket between 11.30am and 6.30pm to contact the club as "we would like to investigate further".
Albury Tigers Club president Lindsay Rollings told The Border Mail he was dismayed to hear people had been fined for parking outside the Albury Swim Centre.
"We were very disappointed to hear about this, I know some people are pretty upset that this happened, especially an Anzac Day, so we're investigating this further," Mr Rollings said.
"We're disappointed that so many of our supporters and North Albury supporters who have just come out to partake in a great community event on a day like Anzac Day are penalised by Albury City.
"Especially given given that most of the people that were there would be Albury ratepayers.
"If it was a normal Friday or Thursday fair enough, but it's a public holiday, it's not really a day that it should be policed, I don't think."
The tickets were issued during football and netball games in front of Albury's biggest crowd - about 2500 - in many years.
The Border Mail photographed one parking inspector issuing tickets at 4.22pm on Thursday, April 25.
The tickets have angered several netizens who didn't mince their words.
"Thanks to the (expletive) parking inspector that gave me a $306 parking fine out the front of the Albury swimming pool today," one thundered on a community noticeboard. "Down a dead-end street when the pool's shut and the whole area is chock-a-block full of supporters' cars for the Anzac Day football? Clearly he or she has no Anzac spirit."
Another wrote: "Albury City Council revenue-raising off a community event on Anzac Day ... what an absolute joke."
One, however, saw no problem and questioned why the club was probing the issue.
"Investigate what? The council doing their job?" one wrote on Friday.
Another suggested the money should go to a good cause. "The fines should be donated to a veterans charity if they cannot be cancelled."
The Border Mail has contacted Albury Council.
