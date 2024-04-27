The Border Mail
Police engage in late night car pursuit, one arrested held for questioning

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 27 2024 - 7:53pm, first published 3:50pm
Several police were called to the scene when a teen allegedly resisted arrest after a late night car pursuit in Lavington on Friday night.
A police officer was injured during the arrest of a teenager after a late night car pursuit on Friday night.

Ted Howes

