Police engage in late night car pursuit, one arrested held for questioning

A police officer was injured during the arrest of a teenager after a late night car pursuit on Friday night.
Lavington residents were awoken to the sound of a siren before midnight as a police car pursued a Hyundai on Wagga Road.
Police said a man, 18, was taken into custody.
"We attempted to stop the vehicle that he was in for a random breath test," a police spokesman said.
"The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle stopped a short time later in Lavington.
The spokesman said the drama unfolded at 11.30pm, April 26.
"The pursuit was terminated very quickly after it was initiated by one police vehicle," the spokesman said.
"We did ask for support once we had him because he was resisting, and a couple of other vehicles showed up to assist.
"We took the man into custody and he is now assisting police with their inquiries."
The spokesman said one police officer injured his upper arm after falling to the ground while the suspect was allegedly resisting arrest.
