SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 5
FOOTBALL
Albury 7.9 (51) def Nth Albury 6.13 (49)
Wod. Raiders 5.8 (38) lost to Wodonga 17.9 (111)
Wangaratta 16.14 (110) def Myrtleford 9.10 (64)
SUNDAY
Corowa-Ruth v Yarrawonga
NETBALL
Albury 35 lost to Nth Albury 44
Wod. Raiders 52 def Wodonga 39
Wangaratta 64 def Myrtleford 41
SUNDAY
Corowa-Ruth v Yarrawonga
ROUND 3
Henty 19.17 (131) def Culcairn 0.4 (4)
Brock-Burrum 5.11 (41) drew with Howlong 5.11 (41)
Holbrook 4.11 (35) lost to CDHBU 8.6 (54)
Osborne 16.17 (113) def Jindera 10.5 (65)
Bill. Crows 9.9 (63) lost to Magpies 10.8 (68)
RWW Giants 14.14 (98) def Lockhart 11.11 (77)
ROUND 4
Yackandandah 33.14 (212) def Wahgunyah 1.0 (6)
Mitta Utd 19.7 (121) def Tallangatta 14.9 (93)
Dederang-MB 2.1 (13) lost to Beechworth 38.27 (255)
Wod. Saints 9.5 (59) lost to Barnawartha 17.16 (118)
Chiltern v Thurgoona
Rutherglen 9.8 (62) lost to Kiewa-SC 10.20 (80)
ROUND 2
Cudgewa 24.12 (156) def Tumbarumba 6.5 (41)
Bullioh 30.20 (200) def Corryong 6.4 (40)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.