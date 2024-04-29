Illicit drugs yet again at heart of young man's latest string of offending

A young North Albury man with a long criminal record linked to illicit drug abuse has been handed another jail sentence for a string of offending.
Bailey Lloyd was handed an eight-month jail term when he fronted Albury Local Court for sentence via a video link to Junee jail.
That was over a police search during which a variety of drugs were found in his bag, along with a high-priced phone that was part of an $18,000 haul pinched by others from an Albury communications shop.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period of four months, making the 24-year-old eligible for release over those matters on June 25, 2024.
However, whether he is actually released on that day will depend on a decision by the NSW State Parole Authority,
The court was told on Monday, April 29, that Lloyd had been in custody since December 26 due to a combination of being bail refused and serving the balance of his parole period for other offending.
Lloyd pleaded guilty to three possess prohibited drug charges, as well as unlawfully obtain goods.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted that Lloyd was hoping to move to Sydney on his eventual release so he could undertake a residential drug rehabilitation program.
"He's certainly motivated to do so," Ms Simonsen said, pointing out that it had been determined - by her client's social workers - that the most suitable progression for that was from the community, rather than directly from custody.
The court was told how a man and another unknown person broke into the Reconnect Albury store on October 30, 2023, stealing mobile phones and other electrical devices.
Among the haul was a Samsung S23 phone valued at $1340.33.
Also, a NSW driver's licence was taken when someone broke into a 2019 Holden ute parked in Richmond Drive, Thurgoona, around the same time.
Police said the NSW Parole Authority issued an arrest warrant for Lloyd in February, 2023, in relation to an aggravated break and enter and a common assault.
Lloyd was seen by police in Olive Street, South Albury, on December 26 about 4pm.
He saw them too and ran off, into some units on Dempsey Place, but was quickly arrested.
Police searched a black bag he was carrying and found the phone, then when he asked to call his mother first was granted permission.
Inside the bag was a black satchel containing a set of scales, a small container with 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a bottle of liquid later established to be 210.8 grams of 1,4-Butanediol.
He was also carrying $2830 in cash, mainly $100 and $50 notes, the stolen driver's licence and 11 tablets of the opiad buprenorphine.
Lloyd was also convicted and placed on a 10-month community corrections order.
