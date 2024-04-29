Cameron back, Telford dominates as Blues pump Roos by 100 plus points

Cudgewa premiership coach Drew Cameron has shelved retirement plans and made a shock return for the Blues against Tumbarumba on Saturday.
Cameron led the Blues to the flag last season and hinted that he might retire on the ultimate high after their 94-point spanking of Bullioh in last year's decider.
But the chance to play in back-to-back flags has proven too hard to resist for Cameron who booted three goals in the Blues' 24.12 (156) to 6.5 (41) touch-up of the Roos at Cudgewa.
The Blues are once again set to boast an imposing attack this season with Cameron alongside four-time Doug Strang medallist Adam Prior and former Kiewa-Sandy Creek spearhead Guy Telford.
They also have reliable goalkickers Ben Hall and co-coaches Dayne Carey and Josh Bartel lurking in attack in a nightmare scenario for opposition defences this season.
Telford booted seven goals on the weekend and Prior five as the two power forwards combined for a dozen of the Blues' 24 goals.
Carey said the Blues' attack was firing on all cylinders on the weekend.
"We loaded up our attack against the Roos and it paid dividends," Carey said.
"We had four key forwards in Telford, Prior, Cameron and Bartel and a couple of crumbers in Hall and myself and it worked really well.
"Drew was back in attack and went really well with three goals and led well.
"The opposition didn't have enough key defenders to play on all our big forwards so whoever got the mismatch got off the chain a bit.
"I don't think Drew, Guy and Adam will play every week as they are in the twilight of their careers and will want to have a rest every couple of weeks and we will rotate who has a spell."
Telford's trademark has been his strength in one-on-one contests and the big Blue clunked plenty of grabs on the weekend.
"Guy is a lot stronger than our other key forwards and he was able to showcase that on the weekend when he ragdolled his opponent and clunked his marks," Carey said.
"He is also a thumping kick who can roost the Sherrin.
"But we had multiple goalkickers on the weekend and we played fairly well as a side."
Jayden Pryse also returned to the side after missing the previous week against Bullioh.
Pryse shouldered most of the Blues' ruck duties and allowed Bartel to play as a permanent forward and boot three goals.
Jacob Hill, Jack Ross and Ben Hall were the home side's best while Fynn Debono was the standout for the Roos.
Carey was a lot more satisfied with the Blues' performance compared to the previous week when they scraped home against Bullioh.
"I thought we were a bit rusty last week being the first round but our delivery to our forwards on the weekend was a lot more polished," he said.
"This week was about getting back to our game style, lowering the eyes and hitting the best option which showed on the scoreboard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.