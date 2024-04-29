Anzac Day on-field football incident being treated as a police matter

Police are investigating an off-the-ball assault that left an Albury reserves player knocked out during an Anzac Day clash with North Albury.
The incident, described by those at the Albury Sportground as occurring behind the play, left the 25-year-old Albury player unconscious.
The player, who is a police officer, was hospitalised.
He reported the incident to police.
A statement released by NSW Police confirmed the matter was being examined.
"Police have been notified of an alleged assault at a sports ground on Wodonga Place, Albury, around 1.45pm on Thursday, 25 April 2024," a spokeswoman said.
"A 25-year-old man was allegedly punched in the jaw and knocked unconscious while on the field.
"He was taken to Albury hospital for assessment, before being released.
"He later attended Albury Police Station to report the incident.
"Inquiries into the incident are continuing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.