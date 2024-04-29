The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Anzac Day on-field football incident being treated as a police matter

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred during the North Albury reserves game against Albury on Anzac Day. File photo
The incident occurred during the North Albury reserves game against Albury on Anzac Day. File photo

Police are investigating an off-the-ball assault that left an Albury reserves player knocked out during an Anzac Day clash with North Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.