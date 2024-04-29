The Border Mailsport
Hoppers young gun slapped with a two-week ban on rough conduct charge

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
April 30 2024 - 7:45am
North Albury's Josh Murphy was yellow carded and sent off for 15 minutes against Albury on Anzac Day. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury young gun Josh Murphy has been hit with a two week ban on a rough conduct charge against Albury's Tom O'Brien on Anzac Day.

