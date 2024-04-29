Hoppers young gun slapped with a two-week ban on rough conduct charge

North Albury young gun Josh Murphy has been hit with a two week ban on a rough conduct charge against Albury's Tom O'Brien on Anzac Day.
The incident happened during the second quarter of the match at the Albury Sportsground which was reported by the field umpire.
Murphy received a yellow card and spent 15-minutes on the sidelines.
The grading is careless, high (head) and medium impact.
Based on the grading Murphy was offered a two week suspension.
However, Murphy can accept a one match suspension with an early guilty plea.
North Albury has until midday on Tuesday, April 30 to decide whether or not they will contest the charge at the tribunal.
Murphy had the chance to be the hero for the Hoppers on Anzac Day when he had a set shot after the final siren to win the match.
However his shot at goal sailed wide with the Tigers prevailing by two points in a thrilling climax to the match played in front of a massive crowd of approximately 2500.
Murphy has played the last two rounds for the Hoppers with no Murray Bushranger commitments.
He highlighted why he is regarded as one of the most talented teenagers in the O&M after booting six goals against Wodonga Raiders in round 4.
North was trying desperately to break the longest losing streak to an individual club since the league started in 1893.
The Tigers had won the last 28 matches between the pair and many games since the Hoppers' last win in 2008 had been over by quarter-time with the Albury powerhouse of the past 15 years too strong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.