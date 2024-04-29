The Border Mail
Man hits kangaroo while driving with cat, rolls car, avoids serious injury

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 30 2024 - 9:48am, first published 9:19am
The scene of Monday's night's car rollover at Splitters Creek. Picture supplied
A driver who struck a kangaroo and rolled his vehicle has escaped with minor injuries.

Blair Thomson

