Man hits kangaroo while driving with cat, rolls car, avoids serious injury

A driver who struck a kangaroo and rolled his vehicle has escaped with minor injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek about 11pm on Monday.
The driver's white vehicle rolled a short distance west of Albury during the April 29 incident.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was hospitalised.
"Around 11pm last night we were called to reports of a single car motor vehicle accident after a car hit a kangaroo," the spokeswoman said.
"We treated a male in his 20s for some minor abrasions.
"We transported him to Albury hospital."
The driver had been travelling with his cat.
The pet escaped injury.
The man's vehicle was badly damaged during the crash.
"Thankfully the driver managed to free themselves with minor injuries, the cat escaped injury," a social media post by the Splitters Creek fire brigade said.
