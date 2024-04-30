Hoppers young gun set to contest rough conduct charge at O&M tribunal

North Albury is set to contest a two-week ban for a rough conduct charge against Josh Murphy at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Murphy was reported by the field umpire during the second quarter of last week's Anzac Day clash against Albury after an incident involving Tom O'Brien.
He received a yellow card and spent 15-minutes on the sidelines which proved costly in the final wash-up after the Hoppers lost by two points in the Anzac Day thriller.
The grading was careless, high (head) and medium impact which carries a two week sanction, downgraded to one for an early guilty plea.
Clubs have been reluctant to contest charges since the introduction of the new grading system last year, similar to the AFL, which offers little leniency at the tribunal.
However, the Hoppers are set to roll the dice and have chosen to have the case heard at the tribunal in one of the rare instances since the introduction of the new system.
Murphy has been a regular for the Murray Bushrangers this season but has played for the Hoppers for the past two rounds with the Bushrangers having consecutive byes.
Any penalty handed down to Murphy is likely to result in him missing out for the Bushrangers and not the Hoppers.
The Bushrangers play GWS Giants Academy at Martin Park this Saturday while North Albury has this weekend off as part of the split-round in the O&M.
Murphy had the chance to be the hero for the Hoppers on Anzac Day when he had a set shot after the final siren to win the match.
However his shot at goal sailed wide with the Tigers prevailing by two points in a thrilling climax to the match played in front of a massive crowd of approximately 2500.
Murphy highlighted why he is regarded as one of the most talented teenagers in the O&M after booting six goals against Wodonga Raiders in round 4.
North was trying desperately to break the longest losing streak to an individual club since the league started in 1893.
The Tigers had won the last 28 matches between the pair and many games since the Hoppers' last win in 2008 had been over by quarter-time with the Albury powerhouse of the past 15 years too strong.
