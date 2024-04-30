Favourite son makes a welcome return for Tigers after almost two years

It was 693 days in the making.
But Josh Spence made a courageous comeback from a broken leg for his beloved Barnawartha on the weekend against Wodonga Saints.
Spence has been sidelined since suffering a sickening broken femur against Mitta United in round 8 two years ago.
He has been recovering ever since.
And while most players in their mid-30s with growing work and family commitments would probably call it quits... Spence once again displayed his mental resolve to overcome any hurdle.
Barnawartha president Chris Pierce said it was a welcome tonic for everybody involved with the club to see the Tigers' No. 21 running around again on the weekend.
"I think a lot of people at the club never expected to see Josh running around again after he suffered such a serious injury," Pierce said.
"I will put my hand up to say that includes me.
"Personally I didn't want him to come back because he has been one of the finest players to ever play for our club and he doesn't need to prove anything to anybody.
"But I think people underestimated Josh and he didn't want his career to end on such a sour note.
"It was fantastic to see him out there again.
"I was surprised when Cam McNeill returned last year from an Achilles injury that would have finished most blokes careers as well.
"But I guess that's what has made both Josh and Cam such great players in the competition for such a long time... just their ability to overcome adversity."
Both Spence and McNeill have dominated the Tigers' best and fairest award for the past decade.
Spence has won an astonishing seven best and fairests with McNeill a three-time winner of the Tigers' highest individual honour.
McNeill is also a four-time Barton medallist but didn't get to play alongside his teammate in Spence on the weekend after joining Cudgewa over the off-season.
Pierce said the return of Spence can't be underestimated for the Tigers who have one of the youngest lists in the competition this season.
"A lot of our former juniors are in the seniors this season and it was a real morale booster for them to have Josh run out beside them on the weekend," he said.
"A lot of the kids used to idolise Josh growing up and now they got to play alongside him as well.
"I think we had 14 blokes under 25 on the weekend and half of them were under 21.
"Josh is one of the most professional players in the competition in the way he trains and prepares himself.
"So the kids are only going to benefit from learning from one of the best in the business.
"Josh kicked two goals on the weekend and the players really got around him when he kicked his first goal from about 40m out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.