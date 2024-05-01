Why Mitch made the switch from the Swans to the kennel this season

By his own admission, Mitch Anderson's footy career was at the crossroads at the end of last season.
A Chiltern junior, Anderson had returned to his hometown club the previous year in 2022 after a stint with Albury.
A knee injury which sidelined him for three months robbed him of the opportunity to play in the Swans' drought-breaking flag under coach Luke Brookes.
In some consolation he got back in time to be part of the reserves flag under Michael McWilliams.
Last year Anderson played the first half a dozen matches in the seniors before being dropped to the reserves where he spent the rest of the season and was part of another flag.
Anderson, 24, admitted not being able to secure a permanent spot in the seniors had him weighing up his options over the off-season.
"I played six or seven matches in the seniors last year," Anderson said.
"But not being able to secure a permanent spot in the seniors was a bit frustrating.
"So that and knowing Joel (Mackie) had decided to coach Jindera were the two main reasons I decided to switch clubs.
"I obviously got to know Joel a bit during my stint at Albury and I also see him on job sites from time to time."
Anderson revealed it didn't take long for him to decide to switch clubs after having an initial discussion with Mackie.
"It wasn't a really tough decision for me to leave Chiltern when you get to play under somebody the calibre of 'Smackie'," he said.
"It certainly sparked my motivation to try and get back playing the best footy I can.
"I was going through the motions a bit last year, so I thought a change of scenery was the best option for me.
"Smackie is unbelievable but is very strict and you have to do the work and he doesn't tolerate short-cuts.
"His football IQ is first-rate and he knows what we need to do and how to play to match those top sides in the competition.
"You look at his record and he has won something like 10 flags and two Morris medals, so it's fair to say he has got a lot of experience and knows what is required for success.
"He knows how to inspire players and get the best out of them, so that's why I feel we are in for an exciting ride this season.
"Chiltern is still my home club and it was the right move to go back there from Albury two years ago when 'Brooksie' asked me.
"I'm a huge fan of 'Brooksie' and he just had an uncanny knack to get a lot of the locals back and bring everyone together.
"In my opinion that is what has been the key to Chiltern's recent success and why the club is still so successful at the moment."
Anderson originally joined Albury in 2018 and spent two years in the reserves before Covid hit.
He played one senior match for Albury in 2021 which he described as a 'huge thrill.'
Anderson said he joined the Tigers from Chiltern to follow in the footsteps of his father, Wayne, who played more than 50 senior matches at the Sportsground.
"Dad played 50 odd senior matches for the Tigers and has got his name on the locker in the changerooms," he said.
"I spent two years in the reserves but cracked it for a senior game under co-coaches Anthony Miles and Luke Daly in 2021 which was a huge thrill.
"I mustn't have impressed them though because I was dropped the following week."
