Heavily pregnant driver unhurt after crashing down embankment, into fence

A heavily pregnant driver just weeks away from giving birth has escaped major injury during a crash in the North East.
The woman had been negotiating a sweeping left hand bend on Happy Valley Road at Rosewhite early Tuesday morning.
The road, which has been undergoing repairs, did not have line markings.
An oncoming vehicle reportedly travelled close to the woman's car about 6.30am during the April 30 incident, causing the pregnant woman to take evasive action.
She lost control in gravel and her car slid to the opposite side of the road, crashed down a three metre embankment, and crashed through a fence.
The woman was assisted from her wrecked car by bystanders.
She was assessed by paramedics but was cleared of any injuries.
Police said the driver had been incredibly lucky.
The incident is being investigated.
